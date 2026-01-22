Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $96.35 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $66.71 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.63 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $267.44 million from $229.61 million last year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $96.35 Mln. vs. $66.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $267.44 Mln vs. $229.61 Mln last year.

