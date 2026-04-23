Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $69.47 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $42.73 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.53 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $323.98 million from $280.47 million last year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $69.47 Mln. vs. $42.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $323.98 Mln vs. $280.47 Mln last year.

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