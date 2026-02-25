Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (TCBIO) Price Target Increased by 10.41% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:TCBIO) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is an increase of 10.41% from the prior estimate of $22.17 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.15 to a high of $27.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.11% from the latest reported closing price of $22.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBIO is 0.25%, an increase of 38.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.72% to 1,187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBIO by 3.46% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBIO by 6.02% over the last quarter.

DPIAX - Destra Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 500.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBIO by 84.61% over the last quarter.

