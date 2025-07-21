Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Series B Preferred Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares declares a $14.375 dividend for Series B Preferred Stock, payable September 15, 2025.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $14.375 per share for its 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B. This dividend, amounting to $0.359375 per depositary share, will be payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded by the close of business on September 2, 2025. Texas Capital Bancshares, which is listed on NASDAQ as TCBI and is part of the Russell 2000 and S&P MidCap 400 indices, operates Texas Capital Bank and offers a range of financial services including commercial and consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management. The company, headquartered in Dallas and founded in 1998, serves a diverse client base across the United States.

Potential Positives

Texas Capital Bancshares announced a significant cash dividend of $14.375 per share for its Series B Preferred Stock, demonstrating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend declaration highlights the company's robust capital management strategy, which is attractive to current and potential investors.

By paying dividends on preferred stock, Texas Capital Bancshares strengthens investor confidence and enhances its reputation in the marketplace.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a cash dividend may indicate limited reinvestment in growth opportunities, raising concerns about the company's future expansion potential.



The dividend is fixed and non-cumulative, which could lead to investor unease regarding the company's ability to maintain or increase dividends in the future, especially in tough economic conditions.



The focus on preferred stock may highlight a reliance on this type of financing, which could be seen as a disadvantage compared to other financial strategies available to the company.

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by Texas Capital Bancshares?

The board declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the Series B Preferred Stock.

When is the dividend payable?

The dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

What is the NASDAQ symbol for depositary shares?

The depositary shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIO.”

What services does Texas Capital Bank offer?

Texas Capital Bank offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

When was Texas Capital Bancshares founded?

Texas Capital Bancshares was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

$TCBI Insider Trading Activity

$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 28 purchases buying 110,690 shares for an estimated $2,758,645 and 0 sales.

$TCBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TCBI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TCBI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 07/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

$TCBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCBI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TCBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $100.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Ben Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $79.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $82.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $82.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $90.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $80.0 on 04/21/2025

DALLAS, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIO.” The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.







ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit



www.texascapital.com



.



