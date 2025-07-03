Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 17, 2025

Texas Capital Bancshares will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 17, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before the market opens on July 17, 2025. Following this, executive management will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the operating results. Interested participants can pre-register online or join through a designated phone number, and the live webcast will also be accessible via the company's investor website, along with accompanying presentation slides. An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after it concludes. Texas Capital Bancshares, which is listed on NASDAQ and is part of the Russell 2000 and S&P MidCap 400 indices, offers a range of financial services and operates offices in several Texas cities.

Texas Capital Bancshares is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and engagement with investors.

The scheduled conference call and webcast allow for direct communication between executive management and stakeholders, fostering investor relations and company accountability.

Texas Capital Bancshares has established itself as a full-service financial services firm with a diverse range of capabilities, which may attract a broad client base.

The company is part of the Russell 2000 and S&P MidCap 400 indices, highlighting its standing and performance within the market.

When will Texas Capital Bancshares announce Q2 2025 financial results?

Texas Capital Bancshares will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on July 17, 2025, before market open.

How can I participate in theearnings call

Participants can pre-register online or call 833.470.1428 with access code 718573 to join theearnings call

What time is the Texas Capital Bancsharesearnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for July 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Where can I find the webcast for theearnings call

The live webcast can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/201990716.

Will there be an audio replay of theearnings callavailable?

An audio replay will be available on the company's investor website one hour after the call concludes.

$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 28 purchases buying 110,690 shares for an estimated $2,758,645 and 0 sales.

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TCBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCBI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TCBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $76.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $80.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $74.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Stephens set a target price of $90.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Brett Rabatin from Hovde Group set a target price of $75.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 01/08/2025

DALLAS, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today announced that it expects to issue financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before market on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2025 operating results on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.





Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting



https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3539d7ee&confId=85196



and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access.





Alternatively, participants may call 833.470.1428 and use the access code 718573 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator.





The live webcast can be found at



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/201990716



. Corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the company's investor website at





http://investors.texascapitalbank.com





.





An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call on the company’s investor website.







ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.







Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit



www.texascapital.com



.



