TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $TCBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES ($TCBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, missing estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $280,480,000, missing estimates of $290,492,603 by $-10,012,603.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 14 purchases buying 72,690 shares for an estimated $1,571,030 and 0 sales.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCBI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TCBI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCBI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TCBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Brandon King from Truist Financial set a target price of $86.0 on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.