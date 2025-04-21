Texas Capital Bancshares Declares Cash Dividend for Series B Preferred Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares declared a $14.375 dividend per share for Series B Preferred Stock, payable June 16, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of its 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, which translates to $0.359375 per depositary share. This dividend is payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 2, 2025. Texas Capital Bancshares, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial institution based in Dallas, servicing clients nationwide with a range of banking and financial solutions since its establishment in 1998. It operates under the NASDAQ symbol TCBI and is included in the Russell 2000 and S&P MidCap 400 indices.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a substantial cash dividend of $14.375 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, demonstrating financial stability and confidence in the company's ongoing profitability.

The dividend payment underscores Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.'s commitment to return value to shareholders, potentially attracting further investment interest.

Listing of the depositary shares on the NASDAQ under the symbol "TCBIO" enhances visibility and liquidity for investors.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a cash dividend on preferred stock may indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term returns to investors over long-term growth investments or financial stability.



The nature of the preferred stock's non-cumulative dividend structure could concern some investors, as missed payments in the future would not be accrued, potentially impacting investor confidence.



The press release does not mention any recent operational achievements or positive financial performance, which could lead to speculation about the company's current financial health or strategic direction.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.?

The board declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of Series B Preferred Stock.

When will the Series B Preferred Stock dividend be paid?

The dividend is payable on June 16, 2025, to holders of record on June 2, 2025.

Where can I trade the depositary shares of Series B Preferred Stock?

The depositary shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIO.”

What does Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. do?

Texas Capital Bancshares is a full-service financial services firm offering customized solutions for businesses and individual customers.

When was Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. founded?

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TCBI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCBI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TCBI Insider Trading Activity

$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 14 purchases buying 72,690 shares for an estimated $1,571,030 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TCBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TCBI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TCBI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TCBI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TCBI forecast page.

Full Release



DALLAS, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIO.” The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on June 16, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.







ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC



.





Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.