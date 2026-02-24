Texas Capital Bancshares Could Soar If These 2 Things Go Right

Key Points

The bank just reported its third consecutive year of record fee income.

Its mortgage segment is improving, with finance balances potentially growing 15% this year.

The stock doesn't pay a dividend.

Higher interest rates provide a natural boost to banks' profits, but those institutions don't want to get caught flatfooted when rates fall. They need additional revenue sources to make up for any lost profits connected to lower interest rates.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) has been quietly building those dependable revenue generators, and its treasury services, wealth management, investment banking, and other fee‑based segments have stepped up as meaningful contributors.

That may not be the kind of story that stands out in the crowdedfinancial newsspace, but for investors, Texas Capital Bancshares is worth getting to know.

Diversified sources for making money

Texas Capital has been building out its different revenue segments over the last several years, and those efforts are starting to pay off.

In 2025, its fee income from what it calls "areas of focus" grew by 8%. That helped boost its overall fee-based revenue to $229 million. It was the bank's third straight record-setting year on that metric.

Just from its investment banking business, Texas Capital forecasts fee-based income of $160 million to $175 million in 2026. These additional revenue streams are making its earnings steadier, offering the kind of predictability that appeals to investors seeking stable performance.

Mortgage strength momentum

Texas Capital has also strengthened its mortgage finance business, which could boost its profits in 2026.

On its fourth-quarter 2025earnings call management explained that more than half of the bank's mortgage loan portfolio had been moved into enhanced credit structures. Those structures help make the loans safer through more stipulations, and mean they require less capital from the bank to support them.

Management said those improvements act as the equivalent of "generating over $275 million of regulatory capital."

If activity holds steady in 2026, Texas Capital believes its mortgage finance balances could grow by 15%, adding scale to a business segment that is already producing higher returns.

What the numbers tell us

Texas Capital is trading now at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5, which is a reasonable price for a bank that's posting more substantial revenue, increasing its income sources, and showing improving profitability trends.

As shares have climbed roughly 40% over the last five years, compared to the S&P 500's nearly 77% return, investors shouldn't expect spectacular growth from here. The bank also doesn't pay a dividend, which is worth noting for income-focused investors.

What is worth considering for long-term investors is that this financial stock has room to march higher if the bank continues executing. If it tops expectations, it could unlock more substantial gains.

This is a bank that has spent years rebuilding its business segments and creating diversified income sources. 2026 may be the year when those efforts show up more meaningfully in the stock price.

