Texas Capital Bancshares Board Director Buys 1,000 Shares for $91500 As Share Prices Fall

Key Points

A Board Director at Texas Capital Bancshares acquired 1,000 shares for a total consideration of ~$92,000 on March 11, 2026.

The transaction increased her direct holdings by 17.63%, bringing total direct ownership to 6,671 shares post-transaction.

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Paola M Arbour, a Board Director at Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) sold 1,000 direct shares at $91.50 per share on March 11, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 1,000 Transaction value $91,500 Post-transaction shares (direct) 6,671 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $607,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($91.50); post-transaction value based on March 11, 2026 market close ($90.92).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Arbour's historical trading activity?

This buy represents the largest single transaction disclosed by Arbour in the past three years, as previous Form 4 filings since April 2023 were limited to administrative adjustments with zero shares traded.

This buy represents the largest single transaction disclosed by Arbour in the past three years, as previous Form 4 filings since April 2023 were limited to administrative adjustments with zero shares traded. What proportion of Arbour's holdings did this transaction represent?

The purchase increased her direct ownership by 17.63%, bringing her post-transaction direct holdings to 6,671 shares and no reported indirect or derivative exposure.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.20 billion Net income (TTM) $312.99 million Price (as of market close March 21, 2026) $91.98

Company snapshot

Texas Capital Bancshares is a leading regional bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with a strong presence across the state. The company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, commercial and real estate loans, mortgage finance, equipment leasing, and wealth management services. It generates revenue primarily through net interest income on loans and deposits, as well as fee-based services such as investment banking, escrow, and trust operations.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale of shares by Arbour wasn’t a part of a trading plan or involved any vested stock options, so it was a very deliberate sale of shares. However, it’s difficult to say why she sold shares.

It’s important to note that Texas Capital Bancshares offers its common stock, TCBI, as well as its depositary shares of preferred stock, TCBIO. Each TCBIO share equals 1/40 of an ownership interest in one Series B preferred share. TCBIO offers investors the opportunity to earn dividends from Texas Capital Bancshares, but has no voting power. TCBI pays zero dividends but offers voting power. Those interested in investing in the holding company’s depositary shares can find it listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker TCBIO.

Texas Capital’s common stock has generated a positive return for three consecutive years, and share prices are currently up around 1.59% in 2026 (as of March 21). However, the company’s financials have fluctuated in previous quarters, and in its most recent Q4 of FY 2025, its revenue and net income fell from the previous quarter. There’s also the concern that the company is limited in its operational focus on Texas. That said, TCBIO remains an option for those looking for dividend exposure in the banking sector.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.