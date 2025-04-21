Texas Capital And Axxess Partner To Streamline Payment Reconciliation For Healthcare Providers

(RTTNews) - Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Monday has partnered with Axxess to integrate its RevNow revenue cycle management platform with Axxess RCM.

This integration enables faster, automated payment reconciliation for home health and hospice providers by matching payments and remittances, eliminating the need for manual tracking.

RevNow, which processed 115 million claims nationwide in 2024, enhances operational efficiency by cutting reconciliation time from weeks to just 24 hours. Axxess CFO Ron Olajide emphasized the significant time and cost savings this automation offers healthcare providers.

Nancy McDonnell, Head of Treasury Solutions at Texas Capital, noted that the collaboration brings innovative, client-focused financial tools to the healthcare space. The integrated solution will be available to Axxess clients using its RCM platform to submit claims directly to payers.

TCBI is currently trading at $64.39 or 2.48% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

