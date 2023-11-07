Texas, Biden administration square off in court over emergency abortions

By Brendan Pierson

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday urged a U.S. appeals court to let it enforce federal guidance telling healthcare providers that they must perform abortions for emergency room patients when needed to treat an emergency medical condition, even if it would conflict with Texas's abortion ban.

McKaye Neumeister, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice, told a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) may conflict with Texas's abortion ban in "narrow" circumstances.

The Texas law allows abortion to save the mother's life, while EMTALA requires emergency room doctors to provide "stabilizing treatment" to a patient with an "emergency medical condition."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance stating that EMTALA takes precedence over state abortion bans last year after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its 1972 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling recognizing a nationwide right to abortion, which cleared the way for Republican-led states, including Texas, to pass new laws banning or limiting abortion.

Neumeister said the guidance was not new policy, but was merely "reminding hospitals of what (EMTALA) has always required."

Natalie Thompson, of the Texas Attorney General's office, countered that EMTALA did not include any specific requirements for medical treatments, meaning that it did not conflict with the Texas law. She said the government's guidance went beyond the law and was "untenable to the extent that it allows doctors to act outside the law."

All three members of the 5th Circuit panel - Circuit Judges Leslie Southwick, Kurt Engelhardt and Cory Wilson - were appointed by Republican presidents. The judges questioned both sides and did not clearly indicate how they would rule.

U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix issued a preliminary order blocking HHS from enforcing the guidance in Texas last August, finding that the guidance "discards the requirement to consider the welfare of unborn children when determining how to stabilize a pregnant woman."

EMTALA requires providers to evaluate the condition of the fetus when treating a pregnant patient. The judge found that EMTALA says nothing about how to handle conflicts between the health of the mother and the fetus, and the Texas law "fills that void."

The case is Texas v. Becerra, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, 23-10246.

For the government: McKaye Neumeister of the U.S. Department of Justice

For Texas: Natalie Thompson of the Texas Attorney General's office

Read more:

U.S. judge blocks Idaho abortion ban in emergencies; Texas restrictions allowed

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ends constitutional right to abortion

Biden administration takes abortion-pill dispute to US Supreme Court

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.