News & Insights

US Markets

Texas bans Barclays from local govt debt business over ESG concerns

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2024 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by Isla Binnie for Reuters ->

By Isla Binnie

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday said Barclays BARC.L bank would not be permitted to underwrite municipal bonds after failing to respond to questions from state authorities about its pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Republican officials have criticised environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing and have moved to limit the role of other banks in the local government debt market over such concerns.

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.

Paxton's office in a statement said it had identified Barclays as being a member or affiliate of a net zero alliance, a type of trade group aimed at reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions that began gaining traction around a United Nations conference in Scotlandin 2021.

"This raised concerns that Barclays' activities may require it be classified as a 'fossil fuel boycotter' under Texas law," the statement said.

"When asked for more information concerning its ESG commitments, Barclays elected not to respond to the questions and acknowledged that by doing so it would likely forfeit its ability to contract with Texas governmental entities," the statement continued.

A Texas finance chief keeps a list of financial firms deemed to boycott energy companies, and the state has been a leader in a conservative challenge against a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investment of employee retirement plans.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Porter)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.