News & Insights

US Markets

Texas bans Barclays from local debt business over ESG concerns

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2024 — 11:56 am EST

Written by Isla Binnie for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Friday that Barclays BARC.L bank would not be permitted to underwrite municipal bonds after failing to respond to questions from state authorities about its carbon emissions reduction commitments.

Republican officials have criticised environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, and has moved to limit the role of other banks in the local government debt market over such concerns.

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.