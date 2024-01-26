Texas bans Barclays from local debt business over ESG concerns

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Friday that Barclays BARC.L bank would not be permitted to underwrite municipal bonds after failing to respond to questions from state authorities about its carbon emissions reduction commitments.

Republican officials have criticised environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, and has moved to limit the role of other banks in the local government debt market over such concerns.

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)

