US Markets
GOOGL

Texas attorney general says will sue Google

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will file a multistate lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google, he said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will file a multistate lawsuit against Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O-owned Google, he said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Paxton had joined the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit against the company in October.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular