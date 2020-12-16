Texas attorney general says will sue Google

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will file a multistate lawsuit against Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O-owned Google, he said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Paxton had joined the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit against the company in October.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.)

