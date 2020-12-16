Texas attorney general says he will file multistate lawsuit against Google

By Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will file a multistate lawsuit against Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O-owned Google, he said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Paxton had joined the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit against the company in October.

"Google repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing (and) engage in market collusions to rig auctions in a tremendous violation of justice," Paxton said in a Facebook video.

The Texas lawsuit will be the fourth in a series of federal and state lawsuits aimed at reining in what is alleged to be bad behavior by the big tech platforms that have grown from nothing to titans in the past two decades.

