Texas approves plan to mandate Tesla tech for EV chargers despite opposition

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 16, 2023 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by Abhirup Roy for Reuters ->

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Texas on Wednesday approved its plan to mandate Tesla's TSLA.O technology for electric vehicle charging stations to be eligible for federal funds despite pushback from some companies that called for more time to re-engineer and test the connectors.

Texas' decision - closely watched by the industry and several other states that are working on deploying funds meant to electrify U.S. highways - is a step forward for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's plans to make its technology the U.S. charging standard.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco)

((abhirup.roy@thomsonreuters.com; +1 415 941 8665; @abhiruproy30;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

