Texas antitrust lawsuit against Google to return to Lone Star state

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. judicial panel said on Monday that Texas' antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google GOOGL.Owould return to federal court in Texas, where it was originally filed.

At Google's request it had been moved in mid-2021 to a federal court in New York, where other advertising technology cases were being heard.

