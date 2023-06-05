News & Insights

Texas antitrust lawsuit against Google to return to Lone Star state

June 05, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. judicial panel said on Monday that Texas' antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google GOOGL.Owould return to federal court in Texas, where it was originally filed.

At Google's request it had been moved in mid-2021 to a federal court in New York, where other advertising technology cases were being heard.

