Texas AG Sues Meta Platforms For Misusing User Biometrics

(RTTNews) - The Attorney General of Texas is suing Facebook's parent Meta Inc. (FB), stating that the company unlawfully collected biometric data on Texas citizens for commercial purposes, without securing their consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit on Monday at a state district court claiming Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" known as retina or iris scans, voiceprints, or a record of hand and face geometry, which are present in photos and videos uploaded by people on Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Commenting on the developments, Paxton said, "Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one's safety and well-being. This is yet another example of Big Tech's deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans' privacy and security."

The timing of the lawsuit is interesting as it was filed on the first day of early voting in a primary election in the state, where the AG faces several challengers in the backdrop of his top brass filing corruption charges against him at the FBI.

Paxton has been against the "Big Tech" for quite some time. He had earlier launched an investigation of Twitter over its ban of former President Donald Trump and also filed many lawsuits against Google. Under Texas law, the lawsuit says, companies must obtain "informed consent" from people to use their biometric data. This means people have to be informed before their biometric data is stored and it can be only done with their consent.

The law also lays out that such data cannot be revealed for anyone else, except for exceptions, like law enforcement subpoenas. In a statement, Meta Platforms said that the lawsuit was "without merit." The company had said in November that it was closing the facial recognition program and deleting its data. Texas state is asking the court to fine the social media giant $25,000 for each violation of the informed consent rule and $10,000 for each violation of the state's deceptive trade practices act.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.