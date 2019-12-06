TEX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.26, changing hands as high as $29.36 per share. Terex Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEX's low point in its 52 week range is $22.84 per share, with $38.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.26.

