TEX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/5/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/23, Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 6/20/23. As a percentage of TEX's recent stock price of $46.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TEX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEX's low point in its 52 week range is $26.64 per share, with $60.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.75.

In Thursday trading, Terex Corp. shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

