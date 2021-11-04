TEX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/8/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/21, Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 12/17/21. As a percentage of TEX's recent stock price of $47.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TEX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.26 per share, with $55.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.02.

In Thursday trading, Terex Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

