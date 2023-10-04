TEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.90, changing hands as low as $52.49 per share. Terex Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.38 per share, with $65.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.72.

