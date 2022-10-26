TEX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.26, changing hands as high as $35.29 per share. Terex Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEX's low point in its 52 week range is $26.64 per share, with $51.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.31.

