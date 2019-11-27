Tewoo sets final tender offer prices for dollar bonds

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (IFR) - Tewoo Group has set the final offer prices for a cash tender for its US dollar bonds, which runs alongside an exchange offer.

Holders of its US dollar bonds have been invited to tender them for cash or exchange for new bonds from Tianjin State-owned Capital Investment and Management (TSCI).

Commodities trader Tewoo is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tianjin State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission, but has had difficulties servicing its debt.

Earlier this month Tewoo appointed TSCI, a finance arm of Tianjin government founded by Tianjin State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and Tianjin Bohai State-owned Assets Management, to manage its offshore debts and implement debt management measures.

Under the proposal, holders of Tewoo's US$1.25bn offshore bonds can choose to tender them for cash at a discount to face value or exchange them at par for new bonds issued by TSCI, which does not have international credit ratings.

"People are assuming there is no credit enhancement, and they have said nothing about asset enhancement," said a fund manager. "People don't think it's a good deal."

Holders can tender the US$300m 4.5% bond due on December 16 this year and receive US$667.28 per US$1,000 in principal; US$572.78 per US$1,000 for the US$300m 4.625% bond due April 6 2020; US$530.78 per US$1,000 for the US$200m 5.5% bond due April 6 2022; and US$370 per US$1,000 for the US$450m 5.8% senior perpetual bond callable in March 2021. The price for the perps was raised by a single point from an initial offer of US$360, but all other tranches were unchanged.

Alternatively, holders can exchange the 2019s for new zero-coupon bonds issued by TSCI and due 2024; the 2020s for 0.15% bonds due 2026; the 2022s for 1.55% bonds due 2029; and the perps for 1.60% bonds due 2039.

There is no maximum size to any new series of exchange bonds, and no cap for the tender offer.

CICC is sole dealer manager and DF King is information, exchange and tender agent.

The exchange offer ends on December 9 and the tender offer on December 10.

