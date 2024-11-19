News & Insights

Tevogen reports Q3 EPS (3c) vs (3c) last year

November 19, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Kirti Desai, CPA, Tevogen’s (TVGN) CFO, commented, “The company is in a unique position as it relates to reporting intangible assets on our balance sheet. Tevogen has multiple granted patents, which were developed internally, and as per US GAAP rules, these internally developed intangible assets are not reported on the balance sheet as they do not have an acquisition price. This is significantly different than IP obtained through acquisition which can be capitalized as a noncurrent asset on the balance sheet and subsequently amortized like an intangible asset.”

