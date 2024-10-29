Tevogen regains compliance with Nasdaq

Tevogen (TVGN) announced that it received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of Nasdaq stating that the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on Nasdaq.

