Tevogen Bio Positions Itself as a Leader in Cost-Efficient Healthcare Amid Global Pharmaceutical Competition

Tevogen Bio outlines its strategy to address healthcare affordability and competition in the biopharma industry.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. is positioning itself as a leader in the biopharma industry amid increasing competition and a changing regulatory environment in the U.S. Tevogen's innovative business model focuses on delivering cost-efficient and sustainable healthcare solutions, addressing challenges posed by faster and cheaper drug development in China. With U.S. health officials prioritizing affordable healthcare and President Trump set to implement policies targeting prescription drug costs, Tevogen aims to redefine healthcare economics while ensuring access to groundbreaking medical innovations. CEO Ryan Saadi emphasizes that the company's foundation is designed to meet current industry needs, highlighting their commitment to developing effective treatments for infectious diseases and cancer. The release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's growth, research, and regulatory challenges.

Tevogen Bio’s innovative business model is positioned to lead in cost-efficient, value-driven healthcare, addressing industry-wide concerns about affordability and sustainability.

The company's focus on redefining healthcare economics aligns with governmental priorities, including initiatives from the Secretary of Health and Human Services and forthcoming executive orders aimed at lowering prescription drug costs.

Tevogen demonstrates a proactive approach to competition in the biopharma industry, particularly in response to the pressures from international markets, suggesting resilience and adaptability.

The press release highlights significant risks and uncertainties related to Tevogen's ability to execute its business plan, including the need for additional capital and challenges in managing growth.

Forward-looking statements emphasize potential failures in achieving commercialization and development plans, suggesting vulnerability to competition and regulatory challenges.

The mention of a changing competitive landscape from international markets, particularly from Chinese pharmaceutical companies, underscores pressure on Tevogen to innovate and remain relevant.

What is Tevogen Bio's mission?

Tevogen Bio aims to redefine healthcare economics by delivering groundbreaking medical innovations while ensuring affordability and sustainability.

How does Tevogen Bio address industry challenges?

The company’s innovative business model focuses on cost-efficient, value-driven healthcare to compete with international pharmaceutical companies.

Who is leading Tevogen Bio?

Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, is the Founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio, guiding the company's vision and strategic direction.

What are the forward-looking statements in the press release?

They include expectations about Tevogen’s research capabilities, revenue projections, and potential benefits of their product candidates.

How is Tevogen responding to regulatory changes?

The company is adapting its strategies to align with new regulations aimed at improving healthcare affordability and access.

$TVGN Insider Trading Activity

$TVGN insiders have traded $TVGN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FLOMENBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,694 shares for an estimated $735,675.

$TVGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $TVGN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



WARREN, N.J., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



). As the biopharma industry faces increasing competition from international markets and an evolving regulatory landscape, Tevogen Bio’s innovative business model positions it as a potential leader in the shift towards cost-efficient, value-driven healthcare.





With the concern of Chinese pharmaceutical companies developing drugs at a faster pace and lower cost, the U.S. biotech sector faces pressure to adapt. At the same time, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has prioritized affordable healthcare, prompting industry-wide discussions on sustainability and access. President Donald Trump is also set to implement an Executive Order aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs in the United States. Built with these industry themes in mind, Tevogen Bio exemplifies how American biotech can remain competitive and thrive amid growing concerns surrounding affordability, efficiency, and global competition.





“Our business model was designed to address the very concerns the industry is facing today—delivering groundbreaking medical innovations while ensuring affordability and sustainability,” said Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio. “This is not a reactionary approach; we built Tevogen Bio with the explicit mission of redefining healthcare economics, and today, we are demonstrating that this vision is both necessary and achievable.”







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; Tevogen’s ability to build GMP capabilities at scale; the prospective benefits of the agreement with CD8; expectations regarding future product revenues; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com



