Tevogen Bio Holdings (TVGN) Price Target Increased by 1,900.00% to 102.00

The average one-year price target for Tevogen Bio Holdings (NasdaqGM:TVGN) has been revised to $102.00 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,042.86% from the latest reported closing price of $4.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tevogen Bio Holdings. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 50.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVGN is 0.00%, an increase of 90.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.91% to 5,098K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 553K shares representing 13.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 78.12% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 274K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing an increase of 55.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 195K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 60.89% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 174K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 75.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 64.03% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 90K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.