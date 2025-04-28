Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. Secures $50 Million Agreement with CD8 Technology Services to Enhance R&D and Manufacturing Capabilities

Tevogen Bio secures $50 million for R&D, projects $1 billion in oncology revenue, and strengthens U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has announced a significant agreement with CD8 Technology Services LLC, securing up to $50 million for its dedicated research and manufacturing facility, which will not affect shareholder equity. The company reaffirmed its revenue forecast of $1 billion for its oncology pipeline in its launch year and a cumulative estimate of $10 billion to $14 billion over five years. This projection is based on Tevogen's innovative drug development model aimed at enhancing patient access and ensuring sustainable medical innovation. CEO Ryan Saadi expressed optimism about the company’s U.S.-based cell therapy manufacturing capabilities and looks forward to sharing updates with shareholders. The release also includes cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements and the various risks that could impact the company’s plans and forecasts.

Potential Positives

Tevogen has secured an agreement with CD8 Technology Services LLC that provides up to $50 million, enhancing its dedicated R&D and manufacturing capabilities without impacting shareholder equity.

The company reaffirms a strong top-line revenue forecast of $1 billion in its launch year for its oncology pipeline, indicating confidence in its growth potential.

Tevogen's innovative drug development model is positioned to serve as a blueprint for sustainable medical innovation, potentially attracting future partnerships and investments.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements regarding revenue projections may create unrealistic expectations and potentially mislead investors about the company's future financial performance.

The company highlights the risk of needing additional capital to execute its business plan, which raises concerns about financial stability and future operations.

Tevogen's acknowledgment of significant risks related to competition, regulatory changes, and operational challenges could instill doubt in investors about its ability to effectively manage growth and achieve its strategic objectives.

FAQ

What recent agreement did Tevogen execute?

Tevogen executed an agreement with CD8 Technology Services LLC providing up to $50 million for R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

What is Tevogen's revenue forecast for its oncology pipeline?

Tevogen forecasts $1 billion in revenue in its launch year and $10 billion to $14 billion over five years.

How is Tevogen ensuring patient accessibility?

Tevogen's business philosophy focuses on commercial success through enhanced patient accessibility to innovative treatments.

What does the new facility signify for Tevogen?

The dedicated facility enhances Tevogen's U.S.-based cell therapy manufacturing capabilities and supports ongoing drug development.

What are forward-looking statements in this press release?

Forward-looking statements are predictions about future performance that involve risks and uncertainties potentially affecting actual outcomes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TVGN Insider Trading Activity

$TVGN insiders have traded $TVGN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FLOMENBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,694 shares for an estimated $735,675.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TVGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $TVGN stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WARREN, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



), reaffirms its top-line revenue forecast for its oncology pipeline, projecting $1 billion in revenue in its launch year and a cumulative 5-year estimate of between $10 billion and $14 billion. The forecast reflects the company’s unique, faster, and cost-efficient drug development model which has the potential to serve as a blueprint to ensure sustainable medical innovation for years to come.





“With our intellectual property secured, Tevogen continues to build its U.S.-based cell therapy manufacturing capabilities, and I look forward to updating our shareholders on our forecasts and internal assets valuation,” commented Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, founder and CEO of Tevogen.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; Tevogen’s ability to build GMP capabilities at scale; the prospective benefits of the agreement with CD8; expectations regarding future product revenues; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.