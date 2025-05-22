Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. to Provide Key Updates Ahead of Annual Meeting on June 23, 2025

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. announces updates for stockholders ahead of its Annual Meeting, highlighting growth initiatives and portfolio assets.

Quiver AI Summary

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. announced it will provide several updates to stockholders prior to its Annual Meeting set for June 23, 2025. The updates will cover various aspects of the company's innovative business model and growth initiatives, including details on its substantial portfolio valued at over $10 billion, encompassing Tevogen Bio Oncology, Specialty Care, and Tevogen.AI. Additionally, Tevogen will highlight new strategic initiatives, such as Tevogen.AI and Tevogen Generics & Biosimilars, alongside its plans for an upgraded headquarters. The company is also monitoring stock dynamics and increasing institutional ownership, reflecting strong investor confidence. Tevogen expresses gratitude for its investors' support and emphasizes its commitment to clear communication. The press release contains forward-looking statements about the company's plans and potential that may be affected by various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Tevogen is set to provide a comprehensive update on its portfolio valued at over $10 billion, reflecting the company's strong market position and potential for future growth.

The company is highlighting strategic initiatives like Tevogen.AI and Tevogen Generics & Biosimilars, indicating a focus on innovation and expansion in its operational capabilities.

Growing institutional ownership of Tevogen's stock suggests increasing investor confidence and a positive outlook on long-term performance in the market.

Potential Negatives

The mention that Tevogen may need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan raises concerns about financial stability and could signal liquidity issues ahead.

The press release highlights various risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future performance, suggesting a lack of confidence in achieving its growth and commercialization plans.

The reference to a limited tradable float may indicate potential liquidity problems for investors, raising concerns about trading and investment opportunities.

FAQ

What is the date of Tevogen's Annual Meeting of Stockholders?

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for June 23, 2025.

What updates will Tevogen provide to stockholders?

Tevogen will update stockholders on portfolio assets, corporate highlights, and financial market dynamics.

How much is Tevogen's portfolio assets valued?

Tevogen's portfolio assets are valued by investors well north of $10 billion as of October 2024.

What new initiatives will Tevogen discuss?

Tevogen will discuss its initiatives, Tevogen.AI and Tevogen Generics & Biosimilars, in detail.

How does Tevogen view its investor community?

Tevogen appreciates the ongoing support from its investor community and aims for clear communication.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TVGN Insider Trading Activity

$TVGN insiders have traded $TVGN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FLOMENBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,694 shares for an estimated $735,675.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TVGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $TVGN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WARREN, N.J., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



), today announced that it will provide several updates to stockholders in advance of the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for June 23, 2025. These updates will provide content regarding the Company’s innovative business model and strategic growth initiatives, which management believes position the Company strongly for future value realization.





Ahead of the annual meeting, Tevogen intends to provide information on:







Portfolio Assets:



The Company will provide an update on its robust portfolio assets of Tevogen Bio Oncology, Tevogen Bio Specialty Care and Tevogen.AI,



valued by investors well north of $10 billion



in October 2024. This portfolio reflects the Company’s ability to potentially capitalize in a changing market and regulatory environment.







Corporate Highlights:



Tevogen will provide additional details on two strategic Company initiatives, Tevogen.AI and Tevogen Generics & Biosimilars. To support these initiatives, Tevogen is expanding its operational footprint with an upgraded headquarters.











Financial Market Dynamics:



Management continues to monitor the Company’s stock dynamics and recognizes the impact of a limited tradable float. Steadily growing institutional ownership of the Company’s stock, which management believes indicates strong investor confidence and long-term holding patterns, will also be highlighted.





The Company remains deeply appreciative of the ongoing support from its investor community and will continue to provide clear and timely communication.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.