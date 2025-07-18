Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. Announces Publication of International Patent Application for AI-Driven Immunologically Active Peptide Prediction Technology

Tevogen's WIPO patent application details a machine learning approach for identifying immunologically active peptides to enhance targeted therapies.

Quiver AI Summary

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. announced the publication of its international patent application for technology developed by Tevogen.AI, which utilizes machine learning algorithms to identify immunologically active peptides crucial for targeted therapies in treating diseases like cancer and infections. This innovative approach aims to address limitations of traditional peptide identification methods by efficiently screening peptides, eliminating ineffective ones, and continuously refining predictions with real-world data. Dr. Ryan Saadi, CEO of Tevogen, emphasized the importance of leveraging AI to advance cell therapy development. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's growth plans and potential challenges it may face.

Potential Positives

Tevogen's international patent application for a machine learning-based technology enhances its intellectual property portfolio, potentially providing a competitive edge in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The patented technology aims to identify immunologically active peptides more efficiently, addressing significant limitations of traditional methods, which could accelerate the development of targeted therapies for diseases.

Collaboration with major technology partners like Microsoft and Databricks demonstrates Tevogen's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to improve efficiencies in drug discovery and development.

The CEO’s positive statement emphasizes the company's strategic focus on using artificial intelligence to drive innovation and cost-effective personalized therapies in the competitive healthcare market.

Potential Negatives

References to the need for additional capital suggest potential financial instability, raising concerns about the company's ability to execute its business plan.

Statements about significant risks and uncertainties may undermine investor confidence regarding the company's future performance and growth prospects.

The mention of possible failures in achieving commercialization and development plans indicates serious operational challenges the company may face.

FAQ

What is the focus of Tevogen's new patent application?

The patent application focuses on predicting immunologically active peptides using machine learning models.

How does Tevogen.AI improve peptide identification?

Tevogen.AI improves identification by efficiently screening peptides and refining predictions with real-world data.

What technologies power Tevogen.AI's machine learning?

Tevogen.AI's machine learning is powered by Microsoft and Databricks technologies.

What diseases could benefit from Tevogen's technology?

This technology aims to develop targeted therapies for cancers and infectious diseases.

Who is the CEO of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.?

Dr. Ryan Saadi is the Founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TVGN Insider Trading Activity

$TVGN insiders have traded $TVGN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN H. SAADI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 1,438,206 shares for an estimated $1,768,993

NEAL FLOMENBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,694 shares for an estimated $735,675.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TVGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $TVGN stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TVGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TVGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TVGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TVGN forecast page.

Full Release



WARREN, N.J., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



) announced today that the International Bureau of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has published its international patent application (Publication No. WO 2025/129197) titled, "Systems and Methods for Predicting Immunologically Active Peptides with Machine Learning Models."





This patent covers technology developed by Tevogen.AI that leverages machine learning algorithms, powered by Microsoft (Nasdaq:



MSFT



) and Databricks intended to rapidly and accurately identify peptides with strong immune system interactions. Identifying these peptides is critical in developing targeted therapies for a variety of diseases, including cancers and infectious diseases.





Traditional methods for identifying immunologically active peptides often face significant limitations, such as overlooking critical human genetic diversity factors like age, sex, race, and ethnicity. Tevogen.AI’s proprietary approach may overcome these challenges by:







Efficiently screening and ranking potential peptides based on their immunological activity.



Efficiently screening and ranking potential peptides based on their immunological activity.



Eliminating peptides likely to be ineffective due to self-tolerance or human genome overlap.



Eliminating peptides likely to be ineffective due to self-tolerance or human genome overlap.



Continuously refining predictions using real-world data to train and enhance machine learning models.











“I’m pleased with Tevogen.AI’s continued progress in strategically harnessing artificial intelligence in support of our cell therapy development,” said Dr. Ryan Saadi, Founder and CEO of Tevogen. “Leveraging AI to accelerate discovery, shorten development timelines, and reduce costs is essential to our mission of delivering commercially attractive, economically viable, and cost-effective personalized T cell therapies.”







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.