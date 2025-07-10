Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Expanded Headquarters Funded by CEO's Personal Contribution

Tevogen Bio opens a new headquarters in Warren, NJ, funded entirely by CEO Ryan Saadi, enhancing operational capacity and team collaboration.

Quiver AI Summary

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has officially opened its newly expanded headquarters in Warren, New Jersey, a project funded entirely by CEO Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H., which incurs no costs for the company or its shareholders. The new facility, which more than doubles the size of their previous headquarters, centralizes cross-functional teams, including research and regulatory affairs, and supports the growing Tevogen.AI initiative. The completion was ahead of schedule, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned to celebrate the opening with local officials and community partners. The press release also includes forward-looking statements about the company’s operational plans and potential challenges, emphasizing the uncertainties that could affect future results.

Potential Positives

CEO Ryan Saadi's personal financial contribution ensures no costs for the company's expansion, benefiting shareholders.

The new headquarters, which doubles the company's footprint, promotes collaboration among key teams, potentially enhancing operational efficiency.

The facility's completion ahead of schedule indicates strong project management and a proactive approach to growth.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials and community partners strengthens community relations and visibility for the company.

Potential Negatives

CEO's personal financing of the headquarters raises concerns about the company's financial independence and reliance on individual contributions.

The necessity of raising additional capital to execute its business plan suggests potential financial instability or uncertainty in future funding.

Several unspecified risks and uncertainties related to growth execution and operational management may hinder the company's ability to achieve its development and commercialization goals.

FAQ

What is the significance of Tevogen's new headquarters?

The new headquarters centralizes cross-functional teams and doubles the company's operational footprint, anticipating future growth.

Who funded the build-out of the new facility?

The expansion and first-year operating costs were fully funded by Founder and CEO Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H.

When was the official opening of Tevogen's headquarters?

The official opening of the newly expanded corporate headquarters took place on July 10, 2025.

What initiatives will benefit from the new headquarters?

The new facility will support research, regulatory affairs, and the expanding Tevogen.AI initiative.

Will there be a public event for the headquarters opening?

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned to celebrate the opening with local officials and community partners.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TVGN Insider Trading Activity

$TVGN insiders have traded $TVGN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN H. SAADI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 1,438,206 shares for an estimated $1,768,993

NEAL FLOMENBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,694 shares for an estimated $735,675.

$TVGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $TVGN stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TVGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TVGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

WARREN, N.J., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



) today announced the completion and official opening of its fully functional, newly expanded corporate headquarters in Warren, New Jersey. The build-out and first-year operating costs were personally gifted by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H., resulting in no expense to the Company or its shareholders.





Completed ahead of schedule, the new facility is designed to anticipate growth as it more than doubles Tevogen’s previous footprint and brings research, regulatory, and the expanding Tevogen.AI teams together under one roof.





A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned at the new site and will host local officials, employees, and community partners.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c3c5ad5-f4c3-4a52-8b63-28327e9a3198





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.