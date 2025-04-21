Tevogen Bio Finalizes Deal To Establish In-House Cell Therapy Research And Production Facility

(RTTNews) - Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN), announced it has finalized an agreement with CD8 Technology Services LLC to develop or acquire a turn-key facility that will provide the company with in-house pre-clinical research and GMP cell therapy production capabilities.

The facility is a key part of Tevogen Bio's long-term strategy to accelerate development timelines, improve operational flexibility, and reduce costs.

The company will provide the primary staff and oversee operations. The agreement has an initial 12-month term and will automatically renew, aligning with Tevogen's previously disclosed topline forecasts.

"This milestone represents a significant step forward in Tevogen Bio's infrastructure expansion to support the advancement of its pipeline of off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified CD8+ T cell therapeutics," said Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio.

The agreement formalizes a previously announced letter of intent with CD8 Technology Services, an entity associated with Dr. Manmohan Patel, who holds a beneficial ownership of over 5 percent of the company's common stock.

Currently, TVGN is trading at $0.93 down by 4.43 percent on the Nasdaq.

