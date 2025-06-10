Tevogen Bio Expands Headquarters To Support Growth In AI And Generics & Biosimilars Initiatives

(RTTNews) - Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN), announced a significant expansion of its corporate headquarters in Warren, New Jersey, more than doubling its existing footprint.

The expanded facility will centralize key cross-functional teams, including executive leadership, regulatory affairs, corporate strategy, and research and development, which were previously located in Philadelphia.

It will also house Tevogen.AI and the Generics & Biosimilars initiative, featuring dedicated spaces for its growing AI team working on proprietary AdapTcell and PredicTcell algorithms.

This move is intended to enhance operational efficiency and collaboration as Tevogen accelerates its AI-powered drug discovery platform in partnership with Microsoft and advances its domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

CEO Dr. Ryan Saadi stated, "This expansion will provide the infrastructure needed to support our evolving AI and generics programs, reflecting our commitment to building a more resilient and accessible healthcare system."

The expanded headquarters is expected to support Tevogen's projected cumulative revenues of $10-14 billion for Tevogen Oncology and $18-22 billion for Tevogen Specialty Care.

The facility was previously occupied by CAPTRUST, a national investment advisory firm, and is located in a high-profile building owned by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America.

This headquarters expansion underscores Tevogen's transition from a biotech company to a multifaceted operation encompassing Tevogen Bio, Tevogen.AI, and Generics & Biosimilars, focused on innovation, healthcare affordability, and operational excellence.

Currently, TVGN is trading at $1.24, up by 13.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

