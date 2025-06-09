Tevogen Bio Expands Headquarters to Enhance R&D and Operational Efficiency with Support from Microsoft

Tevogen.AI centralizes R&D and operations to enhance efficiency, supported by Microsoft partnership and upcoming shareholder updates.

Quiver AI Summary

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. announced the expansion of its corporate headquarters in Warren, New Jersey, which will centralize its research, development, and cross-functional operations to boost collaboration and efficiency. This move is part of Tevogen's growth strategy, fueled by a partnership with Microsoft, as the company aims to establish in-house manufacturing and support projected revenues between $10–14 billion for Tevogen Oncology and $18–22 billion for Tevogen Specialty Care. Additionally, Tevogen is evolving into a multifaceted operation encompassing Tevogen Bio, Tevogen.AI, and Tevogen Generics & Biosimilars. The new headquarters space will accommodate teams focused on AI advancements and generics initiatives, furthering Tevogen's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility through innovative drug development and domestic manufacturing.

Potential Positives

Centralization of R&D and cross-functional operations is expected to enhance collaboration and operational efficiency.

The partnership with Microsoft strengthens Tevogen's position in the AI sector and suggests ongoing growth opportunities.

Tevogen anticipates significant revenue projections of $10-14 billion for Oncology and $18-22 billion for Specialty Care, indicating strong financial potential.

The expansion of corporate headquarters will accommodate its evolving business units, supporting initiatives in AI and Generics & Biosimilars, aligning with its strategic growth goals.

Potential Negatives

Centralizing R&D and cross-functional operations in a single location may lead to operational inefficiencies if unexpected challenges arise, such as delays or disruptions during the transition process.

The Company's future growth and initiatives appear to be highly contingent on various factors including market conditions and regulatory landscapes, which may present significant vulnerabilities.

Tevogen's need for additional capital to execute its business plans indicates potential financial instability or challenges that could affect its ability to achieve projected revenue goals.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Tevogen's headquarters expansion?

The expansion aims to centralize R&D and cross-functional teams to enhance collaboration and operational efficiency.

How will the partnership with Microsoft benefit Tevogen?

The partnership strengthens Tevogen.AI, supporting its growth in AI technology for drug development and healthcare solutions.

What revenue projections are expected for Tevogen’s new manufacturing capabilities?

Projected revenues are estimated at $10–14 billion for Tevogen Oncology and $18–22 billion for Tevogen Specialty Care.

What initiatives are part of Tevogen's expansion?

The expansion includes Tevogen.AI, Generics & Biosimilars, and capabilities for new business units to diversify its portfolio.

How does Tevogen ensure healthcare affordability?

Tevogen is committed to affordable healthcare through drug development innovations and domestic manufacturing of generics and biosimilars.

Full Release







R&D and cross-functional operations will be centralized in a single location to enhance collaboration and operational efficiency.











Tevogen.AI, strengthened by its partnership with Microsoft, continues to expand. An update on AI and other Company assets,







previously estimated







to have a market value of $10 billion, is forthcoming.











Shareholders will soon receive an update on Tevogen’s goal of finalizing in-house manufacturing capabilities, which are expected to support projected cumulative revenues of $10–14 billion for Tevogen Oncology and $18–22 billion for Tevogen Specialty Care.











Originally founded as a biotech company, Tevogen has plans to evolve into a multifaceted operation: Tevogen Bio, Tevogen.AI, and Tevogen Generics & Biosimilars. A comprehensive update on these initiatives is forthcoming.











Tevogen remains committed to healthcare affordability and accessibility through drug development, AI-powered innovation, and domestic manufacturing of generics and biosimilars.

























WARREN, N.J., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



) today announced the execution of a lease agreement to expand its corporate headquarters in Warren, New Jersey, more than doubling its footprint.





The expanded space will centralize cross-functional teams, including executive leadership, regulatory affairs, corporate strategy, and research and development (previously located in Philadelphia), thereby increasing operational efficiency and enhancing cross-team collaboration. The headquarters will also house Tevogen.AI



TM



and the Generics & Biosimilars initiative, with dedicated facilities for Tevogen.AI’s growing team of data scientists and engineers as development of its proprietary AdapTcell



TM



and PredicTcell



TM



algorithms accelerates.





In addition to these core initiatives, the expanded facility could provide capacity to support potential new business units as Tevogen continues to grow and diversify its portfolio. The newly leased space was formerly occupied by CAPTRUST, a national investment advisory firm with reported total client assets exceeding $1 trillion. Tevogen is proud to continue building in this high-profile location and expresses its sincere appreciation to the building’s owner, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, and parent company MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., for their continued support.





“This expansion will provide the infrastructure needed to support two of our evolving initiatives, Tevogen.AI and Generics & Biosimilars,” said Dr. Ryan Saadi, CEO of Tevogen Bio. “From advancing domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing to harnessing the power of AI in drug discovery, these programs reflect our commitment to building a more resilient and accessible healthcare system.”







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/699337e0-5baf-4e30-9223-b8ccd4fba42c





