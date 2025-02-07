Tevogen Bio Engages BARDA on ExacTcell Technology and AI-Driven Manufacturing Capabilities

Tevogen Bio discusses its ExacTcell technology and clinical trial results with BARDA, focusing on public health and AI integration.

Tevogen Bio, a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in immunotherapy, recently met with the BARDA TechWatch team to discuss its ExacTcell technology, which aims to deliver affordable, scalable treatments for viral threats. The conversation highlighted positive outcomes from their clinical trial for TVGN 489, the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in their processes, and future manufacturing plans. Tevogen Bio's ExacTcell technology is designed to quickly adapt to new viral challenges, positioning it as a significant public health countermeasure. The company emphasizes accessibility to personalized therapeutics and maintains full ownership of its intellectual property, with ongoing communications planned with federal entities to further advance its initiatives.

Tevogen Bio's meeting with BARDA highlights its recognition and credibility within federal health authorities, potentially leading to partnerships or funding opportunities.

The discussion of the ExacTcell technology and its proof-of-concept trial results positions Tevogen Bio as an innovator in developing rapid responses to viral threats, which is highly relevant in today's pandemic-aware environment.

The company's wholly owned intellectual property assets, including patents related to artificial intelligence, strengthen its competitive advantage and enhance its capabilities in the biotech field.

Positive safety data from clinical trials can boost investor confidence and attract interest from stakeholders looking for promising biotech ventures.

The press release emphasizes the company's need to engage with federal entities, which may imply a lack of existing partnerships or support, raising questions about its current standing in the market.

While the release discusses positive trial results, it does not provide specific data or details that would bolster confidence in the technology, potentially leaving stakeholders wanting more concrete evidence of success.

The heavy reliance on AI and emerging technologies could be seen as a risk factor, as the outcomes of such approaches are often uncertain and may not appeal to all investors or stakeholders looking for proven solutions.

What is ExacTcell technology by Tevogen Bio?

ExacTcell is an affordable and scalable immunotherapy technology designed to rapidly adapt to emerging viral threats.

What were the results of the proof-of-concept trial for TVGN 489?

Tevogen Bio reported positive safety data from the proof-of-concept clinical trial for TVGN 489.

How does Tevogen Bio utilize artificial intelligence?

The company incorporates artificial intelligence in its processes and development of its therapies, enhancing its innovative capabilities.

Who are Tevogen Bio's key leadership members?

Tevogen Bio is led by experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists specializing in drug development and global product launches.

What therapeutic areas does Tevogen Bio focus on?

Tevogen Bio develops precision T cell therapies for infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, addressing significant patient care needs.

$TVGN Insider Trading Activity

$TVGN insiders have traded $TVGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FLOMENBERG (See Remarks) sold 1,078,600 shares for an estimated $1,747,332

$TVGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $TVGN stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech company, met the Center for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) TechWatch team. The discussion focused on Tevogen Bio’s affordable and scalable ExacTcell technology, the positive results of its proof-of-concept (POC) clinical trial for TVGN 489, the use of Artificial Intelligence in its process and future manufacturing capabilities.





During the meeting, Tevogen Bio discussed ExacTcell’s unique ability to rapidly adapt to emerging viral threats, positioning it as a potential countermeasure to safeguard public health. Tevogen Bio will follow up with key federal entities and continue to update stakeholders.









VITAL Biotech Accelerator Program











Department of Defense - Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense











Antivirals and Antitoxins Branch within BARDA’s Division of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Medical Countermeasures















About Tevogen Bio







Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Bio Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen Bio has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.





Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.







