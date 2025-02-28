Tevogen Bio Announces Founder Ryan Saadi Named to 2025 NJBIZ Power 100, Highlights Advances in T Cell Therapy and Accessibility Initiatives

Tevogen Bio announces positive trial results for T cell therapies and CEO recognition in NJBIZ Power 100, enhancing accessibility through technology.

Tevogen Bio, a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in immunotherapy, announced that its Founder and CEO, Dr. Ryan Saadi, has been recognized on the 2025 NJBIZ Power 100 list for his influence in New Jersey's business landscape. The company is dedicated to developing affordable and accessible T cell therapies using its proprietary ExacTcell™ technology, which has shown positive results in a proof-of-concept trial published in Blood Advances. Tevogen Bio has also launched Tevogen.AI in partnership with Microsoft, aiming to enhance the accessibility of its therapies for treating acute viral infections and various cancers. Dr. Saadi emphasizes that this recognition reflects the company’s mission to innovate in biotech while prioritizing sustainability and patient access in healthcare.

Potential Positives

Tevogen Bio's proof-of-concept trial results have been published in a reputable journal, Blood Advances, indicating credibility and scientific validation of their ExacTcell™ technology.

The company launched Tevogen.AI and formed a partnership with Microsoft, showcasing innovation and a commitment to improving accessibility of therapies through advanced technology.

CEO Dr. Ryan Saadi was recognized in the NJBIZ Power 100 list, highlighting his influence and the company's significant role in the New Jersey business landscape.

Potential Negatives

The company may experience challenges in raising additional capital to execute its business plan, which could hinder its operations and growth.

There is a risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings that could negatively impact the company’s business.

The company has acknowledged its limited operating history, which may raise concerns about its ability to sustain long-term success.

What is Tevogen Bio's main focus?

Tevogen Bio is focused on developing affordable, safe, and easy-to-administer T cell therapies for various health conditions.

What technology does Tevogen Bio use?

Tevogen Bio utilizes its proprietary ExacTcell™ technology to create precision T cell therapies targeting infectious diseases and cancers.

Who is Ryan Saadi and what recognition did he receive?

Ryan Saadi is the Founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio, named in the 2025 NJBIZ Power 100 for his influence in New Jersey's business landscape.

What partnership has Tevogen Bio recently formed?

Tevogen Bio has partnered with Microsoft to enhance the accessibility of its T cell therapies through its new initiative, Tevogen.AI.

How does Tevogen Bio ensure patient accessibility?

Tevogen Bio aims to ensure patient accessibility by leveraging advanced science and innovative business models in its therapy development.

Tevogen Bio is focused on delivering affordable, safe, and easy-to-administer T cell therapies.











The company’s ExacTcell™ technology enabled a proof-of-concept trial with highly positive results, published in Blood Advances.











A key step in making therapies more accessible was the launch of Tevogen.AI and a partnership with Microsoft.













WARREN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen Bio



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech company, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, has been named to the 2025 NJBIZ Power 100, recognizing the most influential figures shaping New Jersey’s business landscape. The editorial team at NJBIZ highlights honorees as strategic leaders and innovators who drive progress and represent the state’s diversity.





Dr. Saadi leads Tevogen Bio in its mission to develop the affordable, safe, and easy-to-administer T cell therapy for acute viral infections, the long-term effects of viral infections, and both viral and non-viral induced cancers. By leveraging the company’s proprietary ExacTcell technology, designed to address accessibility challenges, a proof-of-concept trial was completed with highly positive results, and the findings have been published in



Blood Advances



. A major milestone in Tevogen’s quest to make therapies more accessible was the recent launch of Tevogen.AI, along with its partnership with Microsoft.





Dr. Saadi emphasized that this recognition reflects Tevogen Bio’s unique mission rather than personal achievement. “Tevogen represents a new category of biotech, one designed to challenge the rising costs of drug development with a highly efficient and scalable business model,” said Dr. Saadi. “I am honored to be named alongside leaders such as Joaquin Duato (CEO of Johnson & Johnson), and hope to continue to defy conventional biotech expectations, prioritizing affordability, accessibility, and long-term sustainability.”







About Tevogen Bio







Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies to treat infectious disease and cancers, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Bio leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen Bio has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.





Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer; Tevogen’s plans to expand its efforts in artificial intelligence; Tevogen’s ability to develop additional product candidates; Tevogen’s use of funds from the grant; and the potential receipt of additional future grants. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tevogen; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com



