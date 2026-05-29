Tevogen Advances Strategic Acquisition Plans With Potential To Add $100 Million In Annual Revenue

(RTTNews) - Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) announced continued progress on a series of strategic acquisition initiatives that the company says could collectively support approximately $100 million in combined annual revenue, if completed. Shares of the company moved higher following the update.

The company noted that it is evaluating the acquisition of a contract research organization (CRO), along with additional opportunities aligned with its broader healthcare platform.

These initiatives are intended to complement Tevogen's existing business and support its long-term goal of becoming a financially self-sustaining healthcare enterprise. Tevogen said the potential transactions could help expand the company into a three-pillar structure: Tevogen Bio (biotechnology), Tevogen.AI (technology), and a future healthcare services arm that may include management service and contract research operations.

Founder and CEO Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, emphasized that capital discipline remains a core priority, stating that any acquisition will be guided by strategic fit, long-term value creation, and responsible stewardship of the company's capital structure. He added that the goal is to build a healthcare enterprise with the financial strength to support operations, advance growth initiatives, and generate sustainable revenue. Tevogen describes itself as a socially integrated healthcare enterprise focused on affordability, efficiency, and scientific rigor. Its biotechnology arm, Tevogen Bio, has completed a proof-of-concept clinical trial demonstrating the potential of its single HLA-restricted, genetically unmodified allogeneic T-cell therapy, built on its proprietary ExacTcell platform. The company's pipeline spans virology, oncology, and neurology.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-50 reverse stock split on March 2, 2026.

TVGN closed Thursday's trading at $8.04, up 11.82%. During overnight trading the stock is at $8.55, up 6.34%.

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