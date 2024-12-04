News & Insights

Teva's Phase 3 Study Of AJOVY Shows Superior Efficacy In Migraine Prevention For Children

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), a commercial biopharmaceutical company, today, reported positive results from its SPACE study.

SPACE study is a phase III trial evaluating AJOVY versus placebo over a 12-week period for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in children and adolescents.

According to the study findings, there was a significant decrease in the number of monthly migraine days compared to the placebo, along with a significant reduction in monthly headache days (MHD) versus the placebo.

Additionally, a significantly higher number of children achieved a 50% response rate compared to the placebo. The benefits were consistent across both age groups (children and adolescents) and for both boys and girls.

AJOVY is already approved for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults who have at least 4 migraine days per month.

TEVA closed Tuesday's trading at $17.53, up by 5.29 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

