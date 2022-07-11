Teva's parent should be restored to New York opioid case, state attorney general says

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA should be restored to litigation over its alleged role in fueling an opioid crisis in the state, accusing the Israeli-based company of lying to evade accountability.

Attorney General Letitia James said Teva falsely swore it had no role in the American opioids business overseen by its Teva Pharmaceuticals USA unit when it was actually a "primary decision maker," and used shell companies to transfer "significant funds" into offshore accounts it controlled.

