Teva's CEO Says Opioid Deal Could Be Done by End of the Year

As shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries soared 10% after the company reported solid earnings on Thursday, CEO Kåre Schultz said the litigation the company faces over its alleged role in the opioid crisis could be resolved by the end of this year.

“I think that’s a realistic timeline,” Schultz said in an interview with Barron’s.

If that happens, it would lift a weight that has helped drive Teva (ticker: TEVA) shares down 81% between the end of October in 2016 and the end of October this year. The move leaves the stock 131.3 points behind the S&P 500 over that period.

Schultz’s hope stems from a tentative deal his company reached last month with four state attorneys general. Under that agreement, Teva would pay $250 million in cash over 10 years and donate $23 billion worth of drugs to treat opioid addiction in return for resolving all of the opioid cases against it.

In order for the deal to stick, dozens of other state attorneys general and thousands of local governments would need to sign on. Representatives of some of the plaintiffs have said that’s unlikely to happen. Schultz says that the only other option is chaos.

“Then it is a bit back to the Wild West, where whoever gets there first might get something out of it, and whoever gets there last might get nothing out of it,” Schultz said, referring to a scenario where Teva faces a string of individual trials. “I think it would be a bad solution for the American public if we were to take it trial by trial.”

The comments came on a day when investors seemed to glimpse the end of the tunnel of the opioid litigation, which has dragged on stocks across the health-care industry for years. Teva, Cardinal Health (CAH), and AmerisourceBergen (ABC), all opioid defendants, were each up after reporting solid earnings.

Teva turned in earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, one cent short of the S&P Capital IQ Consensus estimate of $0.59. Revenues were $4.3 billion, slightly above the $4.2 billion Wall Street estimate.

Teva said it has set aside approximately $1 billion to provide for future opioid settlements. The company put aside approximately half of that in the second quarter of this year, and the other half in the third quarter, following the tentative agreement reached with the attorneys general.

“We very much hope that the framework agreement will come to fruition,” Schultz said. “We believe it’s the only really constructive way to move forward in the opioid litigation.”

Yet even if the opioid clouds clear, plenty more are on the horizon for Teva. The company faces both a federal investigation and a civil suit brought by state attorneys general over allegations that it and other companies engaged in price fixing of generic drugs, a claim the company denies.

Schultz said that the company had turned over a million documents to federal investigators. “We have not found any evidence in all those documents that we in any way whatsoever participated in organized collusion or price fixing,” he said.

Still, Schultz said that he expects the price-fixing issue to linger. “I think it will take quite a while,” he said.

The stakes for Teva as it addresses the lawsuits against it have long been heightened by the company’s extraordinarily large debt load. The company said that its net debt amounted to 5.6 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the third quarter of the fiscal year. The comparable figure for the S&P 500 was 1.8 as of September.

Much of Teva’s debt is coming due in the near term, including more than $4 billion in 2021. Still, Teva bond prices have held relatively steady, particularly in comparison to some of the steep drops seen for the debt of other generic drugmakers.

“We paid down more than $8 billion in debt in the last two years,” Schultz said, predicting that finding lenders to refinance upcoming maturities will not be a challenge. “We have a very open communication about everything; we have a very strong generic business” and good cash flow generation, he said.

Analysts were generally positive after the earnings release on Thursday, matching the upbeat tone of the markets. “Despite the EPS miss, management appears to be executing as planned to close out the year, and as such we believe the stock could be up slightly on today’s results,” wrote SVB Leerink analyst Ami Fadia.

Piper Jaffray’s David Amsellem wrote there were “some positives,” but that “there’s still that elephant in the room.”

“We remain cautious on the shares given what in our view is murky visibility into management’s ability to significantly chip away at its debt levels,” Amsellem wrote, citing the question marks remaining around the opioid settlement.

For Schultz, the framework deal on the table is the best hope, though he still disputes the notion that his company has responsibility for the opioid crisis.

“Conceptually I don’t feel that the real underlying reason for people suffering from addiction can be subscribed to activities of Teva,” he said. “Nevertheless, I’m happy to contribute to improving the situation. But I don’t really see the straight link between our actions, and our compliance with all rules and regulations, and then having responsibility [for] the crisis.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

