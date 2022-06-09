Markets
TEVA

Teva To Settle Austedo Patent Dispute With Aurobindo

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said that it has reached an agreement with Aurobindo to resolve the dispute over Aurobindo's Abbreviated New Drug Application or "ANDA" for a generic deutetrabenazine product.

The companies have been involved in a patent infringement litigation in which Teva asserted a number of patents against Aurobindo that cover Teva's Austedo (deutetrabenazine) product.

As per the terms of the settlement agreement, the litigation between the parties in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey will be ended, and Aurobindo will have a license to sell its generic product beginning April 2033, or earlier under certain circumstances.

Austedo is the first and only FDA approved product indicated in adults for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease and for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia.

On March 9, 2022, the U.S. Patent Office Patent Trial and Appeal Board declined to institute an Inter Partes Review of Teva's compound patent for deutetrabenazine in response to a petition submitted by Apotex.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular