US Markets
TEVA

Teva to pay up to $4.2 billion in U.S. to settle opioid claims

Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

November 03, 2022 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceuticals TEVA.TA will pay up to $4.2 billion in the United States to settle claims related to its role in fueling the country's opioid crisis, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

The company will pay $523 million to New York state to settle claims in the state, James said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter