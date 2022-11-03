Teva to pay up to $4.2 billion in U.S. to settle opioid claims

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceuticals TEVA.TA will pay up to $4.2 billion in the United States to settle claims related to its role in fueling the country's opioid crisis, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

The company will pay $523 million to New York state to settle claims in the state, James said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

