Teva to pay $225 mln to settle price-fixing charges

Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

August 21, 2023 — 04:32 pm EDT

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical TEVA.TA will pay $225 million over five years to settle criminal price-fixing charges under a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Israeli drugmaker said on Monday.

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, will pay $22.5 million due each year from 2024 through 2027, and $135 million due in 2028.

The company has also agreed to donate $50 million worth of two generic products to humanitarian organizations and will divest one additional generic product to a third-party buyer.

The price-fixing charges related to conspiring with competitors to raise prices of generic drugs, and were brought against Teva in 2020.

