TEVA to Pay $225 Million to Settle Price-Fixing Charges (Revised)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TEVA has settled its criminal price-fixing charges with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the United States by signing a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA).

In 2020, the DOJ charged Teva for conspiring to fix prices, rig bids and allocate customers for generic drugs in the United States. An indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which stated that Teva was involved in three conspiracies with other drugmakers from May 2013 to December 2015, which led to substantially higher prices for generic drugs, depriving Americans of affordable access to prescription drugs

Under the DPA, Teva has agreed to pay a fine of $225 million over five years. Out of this amount, $22.5 million will be due each year from 2024 through 2027, and $135 million will become due in 2028. Teva will also have to sell its pravastatin generics business, which was a key business involved in the company’s price-fixing conspiracy. Pravastatin is a commonly prescribed cholesterol medication. In addition, Teva has agreed to donate $50 million worth of two generic products, clotrimazole and tobramycin, to humanitarian organizations. The prices of these two drugs were also affected by Teva’s criminal schemes, said the DOJ.

Teva blamed a former employee for participating in three antitrust conspiracies between 2013 and 2015 that involved three medicines, pravastatin, clotrimazole and tobramycin. The employee left the company in 2016.

The DOJ also signed a similar DPA with India’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Glenmark will pay a $30 million criminal penalty. Both Teva and Glenmark will face prosecution if they violate the terms of the DPAs.

The DOJ Antitrust Division has long been investigating generic companies that indulged in widespread illegal conspiracy to reduce competition and artificially hike and manipulate the prices of generic prescription drugs.

With today’s agreements, all seven generic makers charged with such conspiracies have entered into settlements with DOJ or paid criminal penalties. All these companies have collectively agreed to pay more than $681 million in criminal penalties.

