News & Insights

TEVA

Teva to divest active pharmaceutical ingredient business

Credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD

January 31, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by Manas Mishra and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds share movement in paragraph 3, background throughout

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA will divest its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) unit to focus on its core business, the world's largest generic drugs maker said on Wednesday.

The API unit, which brought in revenue of $1.05 billion in 2022, makes pharmaceutical ingredients that are used in both generic and branded medicines, and serves over 1,000 clients globally.

U.S.-listed shares of the Israel-based drugmaker rose 2.3% in premarket trading. Teva is expected to report earnings later on Wednesday.

Teva has been focused on cutting its $35 billion of debt as it fought a spate of lawsuits alleging it helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, and is recovering from the loss of exclusivity for its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.

The company has been betting on a trio of branded drugs - Huntington's disease treatment Austedo, migraine product Ajovy and schizophrenia drug Uzedy - to drive growth. It also has a number of biosimilar therapies in its pipeline.

The company expects the API divestiture to be completed in the first half of 2025.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.