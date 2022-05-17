Markets
TEVA

Teva To Bring First Biosimilar For Lucentis In The UK - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) announced the UK Medicines & Healthcare Regulatory Agency has decided to grant a licence for Ongavia, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab), an eye injection. The United Kingdom is the first country in Europe to authorize commercialization of Ongavia for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration.

Teva entered into a strategic partnership for the exclusive commercialisation of ranibizumab with Bioeq AG. The company hopes to commercialise the ranibizumab biosimilar across Europe.

Lucentis is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular