US Markets

Teva, three U.S. drug distributors reach opioid settlement -source

Contributors
Tom Hals Reuters
Delaware Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AARON JOSEFCZYK

Drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc and the three biggest U.S. drug distributors reached a settlement on Monday to avoid a trial over their role in the opioid addiction crisis, a source said on Monday.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc TEVA.TA and the three biggest U.S. drug distributors reached a settlement on Monday to avoid a trial over their role in the opioid addiction crisis, a source said on Monday.

Distributors Mckesson Corp MCK.N, Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N and AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N were set to go to trial Monday morning, along with pharmacy chain Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O.

The source did not say if Walgreen was part of the settlement.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jason Neely)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular