Teva, three U.S. drug distributors reach opioid settlement -source

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc TEVA.TA and the three biggest U.S. drug distributors reached a settlement on Monday to avoid a trial over their role in the opioid addiction crisis, a source said on Monday.

Distributors Mckesson Corp MCK.N, Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N and AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N were set to go to trial Monday morning, along with pharmacy chain Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O.

The source did not say if Walgreen was part of the settlement.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jason Neely)

