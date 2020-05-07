Teva (TEVA) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TEVA is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in the generics market while also having some branded drugs in its portfolio.

Teva faces challenges in the form of generic erosion of key branded drug, Copaxone, new competition for other branded products, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business and a massive debt load. However, its two-year restructuring plan was successful, leading to $3 billion in cost savings by 2019. Its newest drugs Austedo and Ajovy could emerge as significant drivers of long-term sales growth. It is also seeing stabilization in U.S. and European generics business. However, the opioid litigation and price-fixing investigations are an overhang on the stock.

Teva’s earnings performance has been mixed, with the company beating expectations in two of the past four quarters, matching estimates in one and missing the same in the remaining quarter. The four-quarter average positive earnings surprise is 0.89%.

We have highlighted some of the key stats from this just-revealed announcement below:

Earnings Beat: Teva’s first-quarter earnings of 76 cents per sharesignificantly beat the consensus estimate of 59 cents.

Revenues Beat: Teva posted revenues of $4.36 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Sales rose 5% in both reported and constant currency terms year over year.

Key Statistics: North America segment sales were $2.08 billion, up 2% year over year as higher sales of Austedo and a milestone payment offset the impact of lower sales of branded drugs, Copaxone, Qvar and Bendeka/Treanda and generic drugs.

Copaxone posted sales of $198 million in North America, down 5% year over year due to generic erosion. Combined sales of Bendeka and Treanda declined 14% to $105 million. ProAir sales rose 1% to $59 million while Qvar sales were $45 million in the quarter, down 29%. Austedo, a new drug approved to treat chorea associated with Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia, recorded sales of $122 million in the quarter in North America compared with $136 million in the previous quarter. Ajovy, Teva’s new migraine treatment, recorded sales of $29 million in the quarter compared to $25 million in the previous quarter. Generic products revenues declined 1% at $952 million in the North America segment

The Europe segment recorded revenues of $1.40 billion, up 11% (up 13% in constant currency terms) year over year. In the International Markets segment, sales rose 8% (up 5% in constant currency terms) to $565 million.

2020 Outlook: Teva maintained its previously issued guidance for 2020. It expects revenues to be in the range of $16.6 - $17.0 billion. Earnings are expected in the band of $2.30-2.55 per share.

Share Price Impact: Shares rose almost 10% in pre-market trading.

