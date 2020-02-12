Teva Stock Jumps After Reporting Earnings. What You Need to Know.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock jumped on Wednesday after the company reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 that slightly beat analyst expectations.

Teva (ticker: TEVA) reported earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, a cent better than the S&P Capital IQ Consensus and 18% better than the same quarter in 2018. The company reported revenues of $4.5 billion, better than the S&P Capital IQ Consensus of $4.4 billion.

Shares of Teva were trading at $12.78 at 8 a.m., up 3.7% from the stock’s Tuesday close.

“In 2019, we made great strides toward positioning Teva for renewed growth by completing our two-year restructuring plan, reducing our cost base by more than $3 billion, and reducing our net debt by more than $9 billion, all while maintaining our global leadership in generics, serving around 200 million patients every day,” said the company’s CEO, Kåre Schultz, in a statement.

Teva has struggled for years under a significant debt load. The company said that its net debt was $24.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $25.7 billion in the third quarter, and that its net debt to EBIDTA ratio for the quarter was 5.32, down from 5.62 in the third quarter.

There were no updates in the earnings release on the continuing litigation around the opioid crisis, which has been the source of significant pressure on the stock, and which remains unresolved.

The company also laid out its expectations for 2020, saying it expects revenues of between $16.6 billion and $17 billion, and earnings per share of between $2.30 and $2.55. Wall Street analysts expect earnings per share of $2.49 and revenues of $17.4 billion, according to FactSet.

Teva shares have performed well in recent months, with the company’s American depositary receipts up 26% so far this year. Last week, Teva announced positive results from a Japanese Phase 2/3 trial of Ajovy, an anti-migraine treatment. The results are a step toward approval for the drug in the Japanese market, and sparked a jump in Teva’s share price.

